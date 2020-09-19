California State Teachers Retirement System Has $11.51 Million Stock Holdings in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of New York Times worth $11,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Capital World Investors grew its position in New York Times by 23.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,287,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,391,000 after buying an additional 1,001,901 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in New York Times by 8.3% during the first quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 13,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Shannon River Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in New York Times by 77.9% during the second quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC now owns 1,895,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,683,000 after purchasing an additional 830,302 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in New York Times by 90.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,299,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,599,000 after purchasing an additional 616,332 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in New York Times by 10.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,457,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,321,000 after purchasing an additional 606,375 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New York Times alerts:

NYSE:NYT opened at $41.87 on Friday. New York Times Co has a 1 year low of $26.13 and a 1 year high of $47.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.12 and a 200-day moving average of $38.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.26 and a beta of 0.83.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.17. New York Times had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $403.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. New York Times’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that New York Times Co will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $4,370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,101,858.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 11,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $540,212.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,445.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,747 shares of company stock valued at $15,653,033 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of New York Times from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. New York Times presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.