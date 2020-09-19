California State Teachers Retirement System Has $11.24 Million Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Williams-Sonoma worth $11,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WSM. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 53.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $37,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 110.3% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $56,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $280,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,510 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,710.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total transaction of $1,691,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 489,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,350,107.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $3,408,350 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

WSM stock opened at $87.17 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $101.73. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

WSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $76.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $37.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cfra raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.79.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

