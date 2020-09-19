California State Teachers Retirement System Has $11.06 Million Stock Position in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Carlisle Companies worth $11,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 29.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,771,967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $347,272,000 after buying an additional 623,441 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,744,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $343,845,000 after acquiring an additional 229,922 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,669,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $334,436,000 after acquiring an additional 18,652 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 89.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 963,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $120,702,000 after acquiring an additional 454,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 92.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 912,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,196,000 after acquiring an additional 439,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $122.41 on Friday. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.55 and a fifty-two week high of $169.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.00 million. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.60%. As a group, analysts predict that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Loop Capital raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $126.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.38.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

