California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Position in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 398,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,173 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in UGI were worth $12,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of UGI by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,545,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,585,000 after buying an additional 1,026,777 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in UGI by 65.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,341,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903,987 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in UGI by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,079,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,466,000 after acquiring an additional 265,635 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,135,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,719,000 after purchasing an additional 17,808 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,042,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,874 shares in the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

Shares of UGI stock opened at $32.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.91. UGI Corp has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.24. UGI had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that UGI Corp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.89%.

In other UGI news, Director Ted A. Dosch bought 10,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.76 per share, for a total transaction of $337,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,120. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on UGI from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays raised UGI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.