California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Holdings in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,169 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $11,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 606.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 16,795 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 5.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 153,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,014,000 after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the second quarter worth about $745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $54.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.73 and a 200 day moving average of $60.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.65. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $45.96 and a 12 month high of $88.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

KRC has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

