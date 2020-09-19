California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $12,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.1% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 14.5% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

HII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.13.

Shares of HII stock opened at $149.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $137.64 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.15.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($2.86). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 15.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 29.41%.

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 543 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $91,338.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,736.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.