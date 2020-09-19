California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 49,377 Shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 709,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,377 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Newell Brands worth $11,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Newell Brands by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 103,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Newell Brands by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 425,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 22,805 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 364,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 157,549 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Newell Brands by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 356,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 23,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

NWL stock opened at $17.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.78. Newell Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NWL. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

