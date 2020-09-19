California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 20,169 Shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 193,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,169 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $11,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KRC. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the second quarter worth about $36,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 108.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 154.5% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 2,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

KRC stock opened at $54.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Kilroy Realty Corp has a one year low of $45.96 and a one year high of $88.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 49.62%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

