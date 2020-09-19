California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 709,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,377 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Newell Brands worth $11,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NWL. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 335.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 640.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 35,350.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $17.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.78. Newell Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $20.99.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NWL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

