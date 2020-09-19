California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Hubbell worth $11,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Hubbell by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Hubbell by 142.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hubbell from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.50.

NYSE HUBB opened at $139.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.23. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $85.62 and a 12-month high of $155.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $949.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

