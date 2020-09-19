California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $11,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Alleghany in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Alleghany in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Alleghany by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Alleghany by 768.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Alleghany in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. 86.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Y has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Alleghany from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

Alleghany stock opened at $500.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $542.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $532.53. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.88 and a beta of 0.65. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $426.87 and a 52-week high of $847.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.36 by ($3.50). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. Research analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

