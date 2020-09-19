California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 5,137 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $11,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. FMR LLC grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,992,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $161,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 19.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 512,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,264,000 after buying an additional 82,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FRT shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

FRT stock opened at $81.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.72. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $141.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.10). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 11.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 66.35%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

