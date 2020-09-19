California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 5,137 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $11,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 451.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 173.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FRT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.50.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $81.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $141.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.44 and its 200-day moving average is $83.72.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.10). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.35%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

