BTIG Research Increases Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Price Target to $171.00

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) had its target price lifted by BTIG Research from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IIPR. JMP Securities upped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $83.50 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.88.

NYSE IIPR opened at $124.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89 and a beta of 1.37. Innovative Industrial Properties has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $130.25. The company has a current ratio of 115.43, a quick ratio of 115.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.24 and a 200 day moving average of $91.45.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $24.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 55.69%. Equities analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Mary A. Curran acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.26 per share, for a total transaction of $59,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,589.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.36, for a total value of $313,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at $383,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,355 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 997.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 68,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 61,833 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth $3,059,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 113.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 40.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

