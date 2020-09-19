Brokers Set Expectations for PennyMac Financial Services Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PennyMac Financial Services in a report released on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.42. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.77 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PFSI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

PFSI opened at $59.04 on Thursday. PennyMac Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.40 and a 200-day moving average of $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.22.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $1.35. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 37.77%. The firm had revenue of $821.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.75 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 171.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $913,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 527,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,042,000 after purchasing an additional 139,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,056,000 after purchasing an additional 63,361 shares in the last quarter. 53.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $653,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,295,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,426,838.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $63,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 481,844 shares of company stock worth $22,732,000. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

