Brokers Offer Predictions for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Wedbush lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 14th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.52. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.55%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FITB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $21.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $31.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day moving average is $18.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 21,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

