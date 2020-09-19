Brokers Issue Forecasts for Yelp Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Yelp in a research report issued on Monday, September 14th. KeyCorp analyst Patterson. J forecasts that the local business review company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the year. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Yelp’s FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.22. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Yelp from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.12.

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $20.53 on Thursday. Yelp has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.03 and a 200 day moving average of $22.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -120.76 and a beta of 1.43.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $58,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurence Wilson sold 12,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $306,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,091,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,980 shares of company stock valued at $409,717. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Yelp by 6.2% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 86,312 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Yelp in the second quarter worth about $1,640,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Yelp by 87.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 418,439 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 195,098 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Yelp in the second quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Yelp by 72.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 713,243 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $12,859,000 after purchasing an additional 300,350 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

