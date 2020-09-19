Brokerages Set Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) PT at $48.35

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.75.

Several analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,272.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.28. The stock has a market cap of $168.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.19 and a 200 day moving average of $43.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

