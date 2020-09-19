Brokerages Anticipate BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) to post earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for BrightView’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.42. BrightView posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th.
On average, analysts expect that BrightView will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BrightView.
BrightView (NYSE:BV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. BrightView had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $608.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.33 million.
About BrightView
BrightView Holdings, Inc provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.
Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BrightView (BV)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.