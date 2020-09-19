Brokerages Anticipate BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) to post earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for BrightView’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.42. BrightView posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that BrightView will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. BrightView had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $608.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.33 million.

BrightView stock opened at $12.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.59 and a beta of 1.49. BrightView has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.35.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

