Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) Short Interest Up 14.7% in August

Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 899,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the August 15th total of 783,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 369,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several analysts have commented on BCOV shares. ValuEngine upgraded Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded Brightcove from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Get Brightcove alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOV. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 9.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 24,659 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 1.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 313,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 9.7% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 448.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 43,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the second quarter valued at $259,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $10.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.63 million, a P/E ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Brightcove has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $13.36.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $47.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.92 million. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 9.93%. Analysts predict that Brightcove will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.