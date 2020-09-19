BorgWarner Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 2,627 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 190% compared to the typical daily volume of 905 call options.

In other news, VP Craig Aaron sold 4,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $194,995.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,913.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $122,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,330.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,572 shares of company stock worth $3,003,716. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,661,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $552,856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344,587 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,620,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $163,117,000 after buying an additional 1,781,561 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,107,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,729,000 after buying an additional 1,136,696 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,572,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,127,000 after buying an additional 896,406 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,421,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,864,000 after buying an additional 886,394 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $39.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.74. BorgWarner has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BWA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

