boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Short Interest Up 16.9% in August

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,017,900 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the August 15th total of 1,726,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 149.5 days.

OTCMKTS:BHHOF opened at $3.85 on Friday. boohoo group has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $3.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.63.

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-30 year old men and women. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, and Miss Pap brands.

