Bonterra Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bonterra Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,600 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the August 15th total of 157,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.3 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from $0.90 to $1.40 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Bonterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $1.95.

BNEFF stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $30.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.16. Bonterra Energy has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $3.75.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a negative net margin of 151.68% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

