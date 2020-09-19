Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,180,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the August 15th total of 8,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Cfra upgraded Boeing to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.04.

Get Boeing alerts:

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BA. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 69.4% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 84,338.8% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $161.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.80. Boeing has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $391.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.96 billion, a PE ratio of -31.91 and a beta of 1.37.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($5.82) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Boeing will post -10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.