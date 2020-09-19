BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

BMO Capital Markets reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $500.00 target price on the software company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $375.00.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $523.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $560.00 target price on Adobe and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Griffin Securities upped their target price on Adobe from $334.00 to $427.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $562.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $499.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $467.55 on Wednesday. Adobe has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The company has a market cap of $224.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $473.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $397.78.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $2,598,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,324,473.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total value of $4,326,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,983 shares of company stock valued at $39,560,726. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 91,987 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 38.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 477,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $151,979,000 after purchasing an additional 132,684 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 82.0% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its stake in Adobe by 10.7% during the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

