Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloom Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bloom Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloom Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.57.

Shares of BE opened at $17.23 on Friday. Bloom Energy has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $19.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 3.23.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $187.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.93 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 488,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $7,821,716.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,154,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 338,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $5,113,201.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147,578 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,952.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,008,658 shares of company stock worth $15,540,993. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BE. FMR LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,129,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,259,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,048,000 after acquiring an additional 11,060 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 13.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. 44.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

