Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It operates as a real estate finance and investment management company. The company’s investment programs focuses on loans and securities backed by commercial real estate assets. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc.is headquartered in New York. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BXMT. ValuEngine downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.21.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day moving average is $23.78. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $40.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $107.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.95 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.55%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.81%.

In related news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,782 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $67,769.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 72,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,512.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,906 shares of company stock valued at $166,774 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 25,107 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 569.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 14,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 19,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

