Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) PT Raised to C$10.00 at Pi Financial

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) had its price target lifted by Pi Financial from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Blackline Safety’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BLN. Raymond James set a C$8.75 price target on Blackline Safety and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$7.50 price target on Blackline Safety and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of BLN opened at C$6.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.74. Blackline Safety has a 52-week low of C$3.53 and a 52-week high of C$7.40. The firm has a market cap of $222.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$8.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackline Safety will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for worker safety monitoring in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers G7c, a safety monitoring device for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety monitoring device for remote locations that are not covered by 3G wireless; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring, single-gas cartridge for gas detection scenarios requiring only a single sensor, and multi-gas diffusion and pump cartridges for gas detection scenarios requiring up to five sensors; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station for remote locations, communicates with G7x; and G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices periodically while also offering frequent testing to prove that gas sensors are fully functional.

