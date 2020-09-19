BidaskClub Upgrades Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) to Hold

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on STX. ValuEngine upgraded Seagate Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.96.

Shares of STX opened at $48.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.01 and a 200-day moving average of $48.24. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.03. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 16,698 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $797,162.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STX. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,147,319 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $134,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,349 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,502,965 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $122,144,000 after acquiring an additional 911,215 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 418.0% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 999,848 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,402,000 after acquiring an additional 806,809 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,394,581 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $68,056,000 after acquiring an additional 696,642 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 68,245.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 486,618 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $23,407,000 after acquiring an additional 485,906 shares during the period. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

