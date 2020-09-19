BidaskClub Upgrades Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) to Hold

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LASR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Nlight from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nlight from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Nlight from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Nlight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nlight in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nlight has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ:LASR opened at $24.00 on Thursday. Nlight has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $26.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $932.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.78 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.51.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $52.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.01 million. Nlight had a negative return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 14.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nlight will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 14,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $325,864.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $302,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,054 shares of company stock valued at $866,189 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LASR. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Nlight in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Nlight by 1,837.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Nlight during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Nlight by 96.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Nlight during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

