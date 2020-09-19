BidaskClub Lowers Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) to Strong Sell

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

Shares of Boingo Wireless stock opened at $11.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.53 and a beta of 0.95. Boingo Wireless has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $58.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.32 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.43%. Analysts anticipate that Boingo Wireless will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boingo Wireless news, CMO Dawn Callahan sold 23,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $324,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Derek Peterson sold 9,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $119,869.35. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 51,091 shares in the company, valued at $659,584.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIFI. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the 1st quarter worth about $13,034,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 508.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 624,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,623,000 after buying an additional 521,723 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,692,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 687,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,297,000 after buying an additional 415,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 180.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 630,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,202,000 after buying an additional 406,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

