BidaskClub Downgrades Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) to Hold

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

GSHD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $78.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 224.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.10. Goosehead Insurance has a 12-month low of $37.26 and a 12-month high of $115.11.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $29.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 22.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 4,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $331,237.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 484,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,422,905.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 16,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $1,165,889.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,941 shares in the company, valued at $703,027.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 486,611 shares of company stock worth $45,228,855. 63.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. 44.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.