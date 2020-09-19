Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing medicines, referred to as Bicycles(R) for diseases which are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bicycle Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.40.

NASDAQ BCYC opened at $19.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of -0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.74. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $21.59.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 434.29% and a negative return on equity of 43.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 1,597 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $30,774.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $3,277,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 62.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 84,238 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 34,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 32,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.54% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

