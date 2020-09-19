Berenberg Bank Reiterates Sell Rating for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BBVA. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

NYSE:BBVA opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average is $3.25. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 40.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

