Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF)

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on OCDGF. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered shares of Ocado Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:OCDGF opened at $36.95 on Thursday. Ocado Group has a 1 year low of $12.83 and a 1 year high of $36.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.13.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

