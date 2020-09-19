Bentley Systems (BSY) Plans to Raise $194 Million in September 23rd IPO

Bentley Systems (BSY) plans to raise $194 million in an IPO on Wednesday, September 23rd, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 10,800,000 shares at a price of $17.00-$19.00 per share.

In the last year, Bentley Systems generated $768.5 million in revenue and $125.4 million in net income. The company has a market-cap of $4.7 billion.

Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities and RBC Capital Markets acted as the underwriters for the IPO and Baird, KeyBanc Capital Markets and Mizuho Securities were co-managers.

Bentley Systems provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are a leading global provider of software for infrastructure engineering, enabling the work of civil, structural, geotechnical, and plant engineering practitioners, their project delivery enterprises, and owner-operators of infrastructure assets. We were founded in 1984 by the Bentley brothers. Our enduring commitment is to develop and support the most comprehensive portfolio of integrated software offerings across professional disciplines, project and asset lifecycles, infrastructure sectors, and geographies. Our software enables digital workflows across engineering disciplines, distributed project teams, from offices to the field, and across computing form factors, including desktops, on-premises servers, cloud-native services, mobile devices, and web browsers. We deliver our solutions via on-premise, cloud, and hybrid environments. “.

Bentley Systems was founded in 1984 and has 4000 employees. The company is located at 685 Stockton Drive Exton, PA 19341 and can be reached via phone at (610) 458-5000 or on the web at http://www.bentley.com.

