Bellway plc (LON:BWY) Receives GBX 3,352.27 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Bellway plc (LON:BWY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,352.27 ($43.80).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,390 ($44.30) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,940 ($38.42) to GBX 2,720 ($35.54) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday, July 20th. HSBC increased their price objective on Bellway from GBX 3,080 ($40.25) to GBX 4,150 ($54.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Bellway from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,444 ($45.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th.

LON:BWY opened at GBX 2,304 ($30.11) on Wednesday. Bellway has a 52-week low of GBX 38.96 ($0.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,336 ($56.66). The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion and a PE ratio of 5.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,450.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,587.84.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

