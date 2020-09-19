Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on the stock.
Beeks Financial Cloud Group stock opened at GBX 91 ($1.19) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.60. The company has a market capitalization of $46.62 million and a PE ratio of 47.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 93.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 90.83. Beeks Financial Cloud Group has a twelve month low of GBX 68.05 ($0.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 128 ($1.67).
Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported GBX 2.52 ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) by GBX 0.62 ($0.01).
Beeks Financial Cloud Group Company Profile
Beeks Trading Corporation Ltd. provides virtual private server and infrastructure solutions for traders and broker partners worldwide. The company also offers co-location services; dedicated server packages; and server installation services. In addition, it provides institutional venue connections and retail broker connections through its Equinix platform; and Beeks Marketplace, a cloud-based portal that enables real-time connectivity to various exchanges, data feeds, trading tools, and news services for institutional traders, proprietary trading firms, brokers, wealth managers, and high-end retail traders.
