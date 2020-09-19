Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on the stock.

Beeks Financial Cloud Group stock opened at GBX 91 ($1.19) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.60. The company has a market capitalization of $46.62 million and a PE ratio of 47.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 93.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 90.83. Beeks Financial Cloud Group has a twelve month low of GBX 68.05 ($0.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 128 ($1.67).

Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported GBX 2.52 ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) by GBX 0.62 ($0.01).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st.

Beeks Trading Corporation Ltd. provides virtual private server and infrastructure solutions for traders and broker partners worldwide. The company also offers co-location services; dedicated server packages; and server installation services. In addition, it provides institutional venue connections and retail broker connections through its Equinix platform; and Beeks Marketplace, a cloud-based portal that enables real-time connectivity to various exchanges, data feeds, trading tools, and news services for institutional traders, proprietary trading firms, brokers, wealth managers, and high-end retail traders.

