Barclays Upgrades COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) to Overweight

COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. HSBC upgraded COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. COMPASS GRP PLC/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get COMPASS GRP PLC/S alerts:

Shares of CMPGY stock opened at $16.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.34. COMPASS GRP PLC/S has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $26.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS GRP PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS GRP PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.