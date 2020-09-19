BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 640,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 176,740 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.69% of BankUnited worth $12,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKU. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,029,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,331,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,509 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,148,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,003,000 after purchasing an additional 964,062 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,052,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,434,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,218,000 after purchasing an additional 734,991 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BKU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BankUnited in a report on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on BankUnited from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BankUnited from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on BankUnited from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.42.

NYSE BKU opened at $23.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.38. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $228.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

