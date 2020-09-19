Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

BSVN stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84. Bank7 has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The firm has a market cap of $88.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 2.07.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. Bank7 had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank7 will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bank7 from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

