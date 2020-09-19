Bank of SC (NASDAQ:BKSC) Raised to B- at TheStreet

Bank of SC (NASDAQ:BKSC) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BKSC opened at $16.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.18 million, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.49. Bank of SC has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Bank of SC alerts:

Bank of SC (NASDAQ:BKSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of SC had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 12.80%.

In other news, President Fleetwood S. Hassell bought 3,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.12 per share, for a total transaction of $53,568.48. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 53,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,308.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders acquired a total of 10,969 shares of company stock worth $153,333 over the last quarter. 29.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bank of SC

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides commercial banking services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of SC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of SC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.