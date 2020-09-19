Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.05

Shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA (NYSE:BLX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.05 and traded as high as $12.75. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr shares last traded at $12.72, with a volume of 158,639 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on BLX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.02. The company has a market capitalization of $511.66 million, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $26.22 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 165,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 43,181 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 389,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 16,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr Company Profile (NYSE:BLX)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

