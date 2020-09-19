Badger Daylighting Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 305,500 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the August 15th total of 356,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 436.4 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Badger Daylighting from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of EHMEF stock opened at $48.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.31. Badger Daylighting has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $60.02.

