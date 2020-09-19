B2Gold Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st.

B2Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect B2Gold to earn $0.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

Shares of BTG opened at $6.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.51. B2Gold has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $441.94 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

