Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) & Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Critical Comparison

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) and Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get Axovant Gene Therapies alerts:

Axovant Gene Therapies has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Esperion Therapeutics has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

28.5% of Axovant Gene Therapies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Axovant Gene Therapies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Esperion Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Axovant Gene Therapies and Esperion Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axovant Gene Therapies N/A N/A -$72.63 million ($2.93) -1.40 Esperion Therapeutics $148.36 million 7.35 -$97.17 million ($3.59) -10.92

Axovant Gene Therapies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Esperion Therapeutics. Esperion Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axovant Gene Therapies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Axovant Gene Therapies and Esperion Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axovant Gene Therapies 0 2 3 0 2.60 Esperion Therapeutics 0 4 8 0 2.67

Axovant Gene Therapies presently has a consensus target price of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 258.60%. Esperion Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $81.75, indicating a potential upside of 108.55%. Given Axovant Gene Therapies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Axovant Gene Therapies is more favorable than Esperion Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Axovant Gene Therapies and Esperion Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axovant Gene Therapies N/A -149.52% -75.13% Esperion Therapeutics -38.86% -271.49% -34.28%

Summary

Axovant Gene Therapies beats Esperion Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axovant Gene Therapies

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia. The company was formerly known as Axovant Sciences Ltd. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Axovant Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axovant Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.