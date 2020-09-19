Avast (LON:AVST) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their top pick rating on shares of Avast (LON:AVST) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AVST. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price (up previously from GBX 500 ($6.53)) on shares of Avast in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Avast from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.64) target price on shares of Avast in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Avast in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Avast in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a GBX 530 ($6.93) price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 540.67 ($7.06).

Avast stock opened at GBX 521 ($6.81) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 554.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 485.26. Avast has a 1-year low of GBX 263.60 ($3.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 604.50 ($7.90). The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Avast’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Avast Company Profile

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small and Medium Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security solutions designed for small businesses.

