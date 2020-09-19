ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the technology company on Friday, October 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

ATN International has decreased its dividend by 48.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get ATN International alerts:

NASDAQ:ATNI opened at $52.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.35 and a beta of 0.16. ATN International has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $79.64.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.94 million. ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. Equities research analysts expect that ATN International will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded ATN International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of ATN International in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $124,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,623,704.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $78,117.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,484,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,100 shares of company stock worth $253,578. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.