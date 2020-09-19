Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Trading Up 9.8%

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) was up 9.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50. Approximately 23,296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 22,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Artemis Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th.

Artemis Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARGTF)

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 39% strategic stake in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

Featured Story: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.