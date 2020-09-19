Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.06% of Arista Networks worth $8,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ANET. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANET opened at $200.98 on Friday. Arista Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $156.63 and a 52 week high of $267.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.56.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. Arista Networks had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.31.

In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 15,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $3,737,809.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,323. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.65, for a total transaction of $2,156,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,515,526.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,114 shares of company stock valued at $17,473,953 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

